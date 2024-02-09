Prosecutors believe Biden ‘willingly and knowingly’ took classified documents: Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joins ‘The Brian Kilmeade Show’ to discuss the special counsel’s findings on Biden’s mental acuity and the resulting decision not to charge him.
Recent Posts
- EA’s Madden NFL Makes its annual Super Bowl prediction
- 2 adopted teens arrested in Spain following mother’s grisly murder: report
- Border crisis tipping point, Biden’s anti-Trump tantrum, and more from Fox News Opinion
- ‘Squad’s’ Jamaal Bowman honored radical Black activist, convicted murderer on middle school’s ‘Wall of Honor’
- Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence