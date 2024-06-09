Son of Latin music legend Tito Puente, Jr. gives ‘Fox News Saturday Night’ a preview of NYC’s Puerto Rican Day Parade.
Recent Posts
- Ohio bill would force rioters to pay for property damages: ‘You break it, you fix it’
- Hamas ‘Green Prince’ shocked by college campus anti-Israel protests: ‘They don’t understand’
- Friend of serial killer’s father recalls troubling purchase
- ‘Fox News Saturday Night’ plays ‘Wheel of Fortune Cookies’
- Puerto Rican Day Parade grand marshal tells Fox what to expect