Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus joins ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Recent Posts
- Haley: Trump should not use RNC as ‘piggy bank’ for legal woes
- Idaho passes laws instituting death penalty for child rapists, outlawing AI-generated child pornography
- Accountant Dan Geltrude on Trump civil verdict: ’Plenty to be concerned about’
- Putin critic Alexei Navalny was ‘murdered’: Fmr. CIA Director Gen. Petraeus
- Ex-NBA veteran Scot Pollard receives heart transplant: ‘Perfect fit!’