Quarterback Casey Thompson commits to 4th school for 7th college football season

Casey Thompson, who has played college football for three schools in his career, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.

Thompson, the son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson, made the announcement on X.

“A blessing for me and my family. God is good. Get to do what I love, be back home, and enjoy time with family,” Thompson posted to X. One last ride with a great program with great support, resources, and a special community. Excited to be back with my church, family, and friends. Can’t ask for anything more..

“Thank you God!”

Thompson’s college career will conclude in its fourth location after spending one year at Florida Atlantic in 2023.

Thompson began his career with the Texas Longhorns in 2018, when he redshirted behind Sam Ehlinger and never appeared in a game.

He played in eight games in 2019 and 2020 before head coach Tom Herman was fired. Steve Sarkisian took over as coach in 2021, and Thompson appeared in 12 games during the season, throwing for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After Texas went 5-7 in 2021, Thompson transferred to Nebraska, where he started in 10 of 12 games for the Cornhuskers.

Thompson reunited with Herman at FAU as a graduate student in 2023, after Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule named Jeff Sims the starter.

He tore his ACL three games into the 2023 season and was granted a medical hardship waiver for one more season.

The Sooners will have a new quarterback under center in 2024 after Dillon Gabriel , who was the starter in Norman for the past two years, entered the transfer portal and will play at Oregon in 2024.