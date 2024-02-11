Raiders’ Maxx Crosby brushes off Super Bowl LVIII suite pricing complaints: ‘It’s Las Vegas’

The Super Bowl LVIII suite prices at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas have been an underlying topic of conversation as some wives and family members of players have complained about the expense.

Kelly Stafford, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, and Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, voiced their concerns about the prices. Stafford called it “absurd” and McCaffrey said, “None of us can afford it.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Even Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother, wasn’t happy with the pricing and said as far as she knew, she was going to end up in the stands. Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, called the prices “absurd” as well.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who lives in the city, said that’s just the way it is. He talked to Fox News Digital ahead of Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party.

LIVE UPDATES: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS IN SUPER BOWL 58

“Excessive pricing? I mean, it’s Las Vegas,” he said with a smile. “It’s Las Vegas. It’s not cheap. So, that’s how it goes.”

According to prices listed online by the Suite Experience Group, “Premium Loge” seats range from $180,000 to $300,000, while the “Owner’s Club” suites start out at $1.8 million. Some suites have reportedly gone for around $3 million.

A lot of money will be pumped into Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expected the matchup to generate around $600 million for the city.

The 49ers and the Chiefs will battle it out for NFL supremacy at 6:30 p.m. ET.