Ramaswamy unleashes first endorsement after announcing his ‘American Truth Pledge’

FIRST ON FOX – Former GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday threw his support behind Republican Congressional Candidate J.R. Majewski in his bid to unseat Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

Ramaswamy said he was endorsing Majewski to represent the 9th Congressional District in Toledo, Ohio, because he is an “America First” patriot.

Ramaswamy, who suspended his presidential campaign last month, said he would do “everything in his power” to ensure Majewski beat Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who has held her position for more than four decades.

“If there was ever a case for term limits, Marcy Kaptur is a perfect example,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy slammed the Republican establishment for bailing on Majewski in the 2022 midterms after the “mainstream media” falsely reported that he had not won an Air Force medal that he had in fact won.

“It’s time for us to level up as a Republican Party. Time to actually stand up for truthful patriots – not swallowing what we’re force-fed by the mainstream media, but standing up for what’s right, what’s true,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy’s endorsement comes days after he unveiled his endorsement criteria for other political hopefuls he dubbed “The American Truth Pledge.”

The “American Truth Pledge” has four broad categories. The first reads “The people we elect to run government should actually run the government,” the second being “The first and only moral duty of US leaders is to US citizens,” the third being “Public service is about serving the public, not oneself,” and the final one reading “The absence of national pride is an existential threat to our nation’s future — we must fill that void.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.