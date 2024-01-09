LISTEN LIVE

Rapper Kosha Dillz, an Israeli-American, wrote the combative viral video hit “Bring the Family Home”

by | Jan 9, 2024 | Video

New York City performer Kosha Dillz wrote the rap song “Bring the Family Home” in the hours after the Oct. 7 terror attacks while appearing at a music festival in California; he then caused a social-media sensation interviewing pro-Hamas protestors