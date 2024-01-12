Ravens’ Mark Andrews returns to practice after initial fears of season-ending injury

The Baltimore Ravens are already considered a favorite to win the Super Bowl, and they could be getting a huge boost for a potential run.

In Week 11, star tight end Mark Andrews injured an ankle, and even head coach John Harbaugh thought the injury was “season-ending.”

However, Andrews returned to practice Friday, and the Ravens opened his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reported injury was a cracked fibula after a hip-drop tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the time, Harbaugh said Andrews had an “outside chance” of returning this season with a “very serious ankle injury.”

They never quite closed the door, but now it’s wide open.

Andrews was spotted at practice with his left cleat taped up.

Despite Andrews’ injury, the Ravens managed to win six straight games, including the game in which he suffered the first-quarter injury. Baltimore lost in Week 18 but rested just about everybody since it had the AFC’s top seed and a first-round bye locked up.

EX-PATRIOT CHANDLER JONES SINGS ODE TO BILL BELICHICK FOLLOWING DEPARTURE FROM NEW ENGLAND

Isaiah Likely has filled in nicely, catching 21 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns for likely MVP Lamar Jackson since the injury. But Baltimore will gladly welcome back the 2021 All-Pro.

Andrews likely would have made the fourth Pro Bowl of his career had he not been injured. In his first nine games, he had 43 receptions for 521 yards and six touchdowns, putting him on pace for the second-most yards in his career and the most touchdowns.

The Ravens await their opponent for the divisional round. They will face the AFC’s lowest seed left standing after this weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.