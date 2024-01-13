Removing Houthis from terror watchlist was a ‘stupid move’: Retired Gen Anthony Tata

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata discusses the coalition strikes against Houthi targets, the Biden administration’s Middle East foreign policy and the DOD under pressure amid Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalization.
Recent Posts
- WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley hosts a Countdown to Caucus event
- Russian journalist who criticized Putin’s admin of ‘gigantic corruption’ found dead
- Bulls fans slammed for booing Jerry Krause with widow in attendance: ‘Absolutely shameful’
- AI wearable contraption gives you superhuman strength
- Israeli ambassador says UN should be on trial as accomplice to ‘hatred and murder’