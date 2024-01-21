Rob Gronkowski makes Bills-Chiefs prediction ahead of pivotal playoff matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs did everything right last weekend against the Miami Dolphins, according to Rob Gronkowski.

The legendary NFL tight end told Fox News Digital the Chiefs made it seem like the Dolphins didn’t want to be playing in the cold at all, even though it was a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes, Isaiah Pacheco and the rest of the offense showed up and showed out while the defense nearly pitched a perfect game.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, they showed up just like I thought. They’re going to show up in the playoffs this year. They did everything. They absolutely dismantled the Miami Dolphins. I don’t even think the Dolphins showed up. It was way too cold for them,” Gronkowski said. “They wanted to be back in South Beach on the beach in 80-degree weather.”

“But the Kansas City Chiefs, they did what they needed to do. I had a feeling they’re going to pick it up in the playoffs, and they sure did. They were great on the defensive side of the ball. They’re pretty decent on the offensive side of the ball, and it was actually a bigger blowout than what the score was.”

However, Gronkowski said that come Sunday, the Chiefs’ luck will run out. He predicted the Buffalo Bills would get the best of them and finally get past Mahomes after a couple of classic matchups the last few years.

“But I think the Buffalo Bills are finally going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this year with the game being in Buffalo and with Buffalo winning their last six,” he said. “They’re red-hot right now. The Buffalo fans are going to go absolutely like dynamite. Let me tell you, it’s the year for Buffalo. They’re going to finally beat the Chiefs, I feel like.”

The Bills are coming off of a rousing last couple of weeks in which they topped the Dolphins for the AFC East title and surged past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in the wild-card round.

The Bills and Chiefs play Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.