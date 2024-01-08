Roof appears to leak ahead of Michigan-Washington college football national title game

Michigan and Washington will battle for a national championship on Monday night, but as storms passed through the Houston area, NRG Stadium’s roof appeared to leak.

Videos posted to X showed water trickling down from the roof near the pylon of Michigan’s end zone. The roof was shut, but it didn’t appear to stop the elements from getting in the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson wrote on X that a security person at the stadium told Wall Street Journal’s Laine Higgins the roof was indeed leaking. He added that Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walked by and was “similarly puzzled.”

Severe weather across the south had some parts under a tornado watch. Storms raged from Texas to Georgia and will be by the Carolinas later in the night. According to Fox Weather, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large area of the Gulf Coast in a Level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale for Monday night.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: FUTURE CONFERENCE FOES SQUARE OFF FOR TITLE

Meanwhile, the weather didn’t initially appear to hamper any part of the national championship before kickoff.

Both schools looked to break a drought of national championships with a win. Michigan hadn’t won a title since 1997 and was making its national championship appearance in the College Football Playoff era. Washington was playing its first game in the era, but the Huskies haven’t won a title since 1991.

The kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m. ET.