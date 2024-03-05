Seahawks cut Jamal Adams less than 3 years after making him highest-paid safety in NFL history

The Seattle Seahawks‘ trade to acquire Jamal Adams didn’t work out like they had hoped.

After a drama-filled stint with the New York Jets, one of the best young stars in the game was surprisingly traded.

The Jets acquired two first-round picks from the Seahawks for a player who did not want to be with the team and was vocal about his displeasure.

Adams played just 34 of a possible 67 games with Seattle, and now he is a free agent.

The Seahawks reportedly released Adams Tuesday, ending his four-year tenure with them.

Seattle inked Adams to a four-year deal worth north of $70 million in 2021, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. But with two years left on that deal, Adams is worth a $20.8 million cap hit.

The Seahawks had to be ecstatic with the trade in Adams’ first season with them. Despite playing only a dozen games, Adams was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the third straight season. Best known for his blitzing ability rather than his skills in coverage, that 2020 season was also the last time he had a sack.

In the last three seasons, he’s played just 22 games.

He was also fined $50,000 last season for a tiff with a neurotrauma consultant who examined him for a concussion.

Later in the season, he was criticized for zooming in on a photo of a Jets reporter’s wife, captioning it “Yikes.” The reporter used that same caption when Adams allowed a touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets used one of the picks it received for Adams to trade up in 2021 to take offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. In 2022, they used Seattle’s first-rounder (10th overall) to take Garrett Wilson, who became that season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and have not won a playoff game since the 2019 season.

Seattle also cut Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly.

