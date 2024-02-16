A Maine rehabilitation nonproft shares the progress of a gray seal pup that was found wandering in the woods, has now “graduated to big pool” — and continues to improve.
Recent Posts
- Hong Kong customs arrest 7 in $1.8 billion money laundering case linked to India
- Murray State and Eastern Kentucky get KY House approval for new veterinary, medical programs
- UK voters shake Conservative stronghold by electing opposition-party lawmakers in special elections
- Text shows Patrick Mahomes confidence level before big game: ‘I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl’
- Seal pup found in Maine woods enjoys first swim and snack upon graduation