Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his calls for the Senate minority leader to step down, the collapse of the border bill and the foreign aid package.
Recent Posts
- Patrick Mahomes likes playing the ‘villain role’ as Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII
- Trump had one of his best weeks as cases against him appeared to implode
- Trump had one of his best weeks as cases against him appeared to implode
- Health’s weekend read includes cancer battles by British royals plus gender care and sleep stories
- Jackson Mahomes back in spotlight as video of him at Super Bowl party goes viral