Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the Senate’s foreign aid package on ‘Fox News Live.’
Recent Posts
- Celebrity themed candles spark protest at Wisconsin small business
- Patriots looking to trade Mac Jones, add next franchise QB in 2024 NFL Draft: report
- Tyreek Hill responds to fan ripping him for leaving Chiefs, who will play in back-to-back Super Bowls
- Senate breaks filibuster to advance $95B foreign aid bill
- Sports Illustrated model shows Trump support at Super Bowl LVIII event