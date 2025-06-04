Source of death threats against Astros pitcher Lance McCullers identified as ‘inebriated’ bettor, police say

Police in Texas have identified a man from overseas as the person who allegedly made death threats directed at Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family after his poor start against the Cincinnati Reds last month.

A spokesperson with the Houston Police Department told The Associated Press Monday a man betting on the Astros was “inebriated” when he sent the threats on social media.

“Investigators spoke with him, and he stated he had lost money betting on the Astros game and was frustrated and inebriated when he lashed out on social media,” the spokesperson said. “He was apologetic and asked that investigators pass along his apology to the McCullers family.”

The Astros hired 24-hour security for McCullers and his family after he reported receiving online threats to the team. The Astros also contacted MLB security and the Houston Police Department with those concerns.

McCullers said he’s had to try to explain the situation to his 5-year-old daughter.

“She asked me when I came home, ‘Daddy, like, what is threats? Who wants to hurt us? Who wants to hurt me?’” McCullers told the AP recently. “So, those conversations are tough to deal with.”

McCullers, who returned this year after missing two full seasons with injuries, said dealing with the threats has been the worst thing that’s happened during his career.

“People should want us to succeed,” the father of two said. “We want to succeed, but it shouldn’t come at a cost to our families, the kids in our life, having to feel like they’re not safe where they live or where they sit at games.”

The man at the center of those threats has not been identified because charges have not been filed, police said. ESPN reported that the case remains open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.