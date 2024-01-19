Stanley Cup champion performs Heimlich maneuver on choking NHL employee in press box: report

An on-ice hero became a real-life hero earlier this month by saving the life of an NHL employee.

Tony Hrkac, now a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was in the press box for a Los Angeles Kings-Detroit Red Wings game on Jan. 4 when, suddenly, a dire situation occurred.

An employee of the league started turning “purplish,” TMZ Sports said, after choking on a piece of a pretzel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hrkac then came to the rescue by performing the Heimlich maneuver and getting the food out.

The employee, TMZ Sports says, wants to stay anonymous.

Hrkac played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Blues, Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche), Sharks, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Islanders, Ducks and Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets), winning the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas.

SABRES-BLACKHAWKS GAME POSTPONED AS SEVERE WEATHER CONTINUES IN BUFFALO

Hrkac retired after the 2004-05 season but returned in 2009 to play parts of two AHL seasons.

Hrkac starred at the University of North Dakota in the 1980s, winning a national championship in 1987 and being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. He also was named the top hockey player in Division I hockey that season.

Just two weeks after winning the college title, he made his NHL debut in the playoffs. He was a second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 1984 NHL Draft and recorded 132 goals and 239 assists in 758 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.