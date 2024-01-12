Steve Sarkisian, Texas close to finalizing extension as Alabama’s head coaching search continues: report

The Texas Longhorns appear to be making sure that Steve Sarkisian is roaming the sidelines in Austin for the foreseeable future.

The two sides are close to finalizing an extension that will keep Sarkisian in Texas and give him a raise, according to The Athletic.

Sarkisian’s name has been floated for the head coaching opening at Alabama following Wednesday’s bombshell news that seven-time national champion Nick Saban would retire.

OREGON’S DAN LANNING STAYING PUT AMID ALABAMA RUMORS

Sarkisian worked under Saban as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking the job at Texas.

The report about Sarkisian’s extension comes after Texas football posted a hype video to X featuring the coach preparing to enter his fourth year at the helm.

On Thursday, Sarkisian received a boost when quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he would return to Texas for his senior season.

“One more year with my teammates and one more year of development with Coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian] made the most sense,” Ewers said in a video on his Instagram.

Ewers led the Longhorns to their first Big 12 Championship since 2009, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff where Texas fell to Washington in the semifinals.

For Alabama, the search continues for their next head coach following 17 years of dominance under Saban.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was reportedly a name that interested Alabama, but Lanning put any rumors to bed on Thursday.

Lanning and Oregon released a video on Thursday showing Lanning calling a team meeting and telling his players he was not going anywhere.

“I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me,” Lanning says in the video. “This place has everything that I could possibly ever want. There’s a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what’s next and where there’s an opportunity.

“The reality is the grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is damn greener in Eugene.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.