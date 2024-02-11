LISTEN LIVE

Super Bowl losers, America’s B-1 bomber versus Iran, and more from Fox News Opinion

by | Feb 11, 2024 | Opinion

https://a57.foxnews.com/cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.net/v1/static/694940094001/8b32c9f6-12be-4fa7-a146-4dc3d38e736c/66d7632e-d0a0-460b-9a72-d66cc55ac92e/1280x720/match/896/500/image.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to President Biden and the media blaming former President Trump and Republicans for the border crisis. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – National security is the GOP’s issue and ‘peace through strength’ must prevail. Continue reading…

KEEP PORTLAND WEIRD? – Democrats act tough, but making same mistakes that will keep Portland drugged out. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Biden’s anti-Trump tantrum has become the defining feature of his presidency. Continue reading…

BAD TO THE BONE – America’s B-1 bomber teaches Iran a firepower lesson. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden is doing everything he can to win over America. Continue watching…

GETTING SCHOOLED – My middle school silenced my free speech T-shirts about ‘two genders.’ I’m fighting back. Continue reading…

GOD SAVE THE KING… – …from illness, and from Harry and Meghan. Continue reading…

SUPER BOWL LOSERS – Super Bowl or not, losing stinks. 3 ways to handle it when your team is done. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…