Super bowl staples recalled over listeria outbreak in taco kits, bean dips, dairy products: CDC

Super Bowl staples were recalled because of a listeria outbreak effecting seven-layer bean dip, chicken enchiladas, cilantro salad dressing and taco kits.

Dairy products made by Rizo Lopez Foods are the source of the listeria outbreak that has killed two people and sickened more than two dozen since 2014, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release.

The agency said that the recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products expanded on Friday to include popular brands like Trader Joe’s and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Other brands include: Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh Express, H-E-B, La Ordena, Marketside, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, 365 Whole Foods Market.

The CDC said that 26 people had been infected with the outbreak strain of listeria from eleven states.

The agency noted that 23 of those infected were hospitalized, and two people died in Texas and California .

The CDC noted that the “true number” of sick people from this listeria outbreak is “likely higher” because some people recover without medical care or are never tested.

Health officials investigated illnesses in 2017 and 2021, but were only able to confirm the source based on new laboratory and inspection information when more people fell ill in December, officials said.

“CDC investigated this outbreak in 2017 and 2021. Epidemiologic evidence in previous investigations identified queso fresco and other similar cheeses as a potential source of the outbreak, but there was not enough information to identify a specific brand,” the CDC said . “CDC reopened the investigation in January 2024 after new illnesses were reported in December 2023 and the outbreak strain was found in a cheese sample from Rizo-López Foods.”

Listeria, which can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children or people with weakened immune systems.

Among pregnant women , listeria can cause a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Pregnant women usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, the CDC said.

The CDC said that people who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

The CDC urged shoppers who may have purchased the recalled products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

“Do not eat any recalled cheeses or dairy products ,” the CDC said.

Rizo-López Foods said in a press release that “consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed and dispose of them.”

The company advised consumers to contact the company at (833)296-2233, which is monitored 24 hours a day.

Rizo-López Foods did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.