Supreme Court Justice Jackson worries 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to presidents

During oral arguments Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned why the president was not listed in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. (Supreme Court of the United States)
Recent Posts
- 92% of NFL players want grass fields, NFLPA head says
- Virginia House subcommittee unanimously kills near-total abortion ban proposal
- Supreme Court seemed to be on Trump’s side in ballot removal case: Bream
- Astrologer Kyle Thomas says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘balance each other out’
- Trump says he’s a ‘believer’ in the Supreme Court after oral arguments in Colorado ballot case