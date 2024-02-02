Take Back Our Border convoy ‘shines light on open border policies’

Take Back Our Border leader Dr. Pete Chambers and U.S. Senate Candidate Ben Luna, R-N.M., on the efforts to bring attention to the southern border crisis as the convoy arrives in Texas.
