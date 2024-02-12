Taylor Swift chugs her drink during Super Bowl LVIII, sets off social media frenzy

Taylor Swift delighted NFL fans on Sunday night when she was shown on the Allegiant Stadium video board chugging her drink and slamming down her cup during the game.

Swift’s chug sparked a plethora of social media reaction on X. She made it to Las Vegas from California just in time for the start of kickoff to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after spending a few days in Japan as part of her Eras Tour.

“didn’t see this on the bingo card for today,” PrizePicks wrote on X.

“Taylor Swift can out chug Aaron Rodgers,” NFL fan Thomas Sullivan wrote.

“They just had Taylor Swift on-screen chugging a drink. A pretty weak chug, but that’s ok. A strong mix of cheers and boos,” the Niners Nation X account wrote.

Another fan declared that Swift should go head-to-head against Jason Kelce in a chug off. Kelce ripped his shirt off and chugged beers as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills during the NFL playoffs.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson added.

Swift arrived right before gametime with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice. A photo shared on social media highlighted the singer carrying a football-shaped bag with the No. 87 on it, which is Kelce’s number.

She first appeared at a game in September, and the Super Bowl marks her 13th appearance at a game – 13 being a lucky number for Swift, as her fans well know.

Another lucky number nod came from Swift’s accessories, with her sporting a gold necklace with the No. 87 pendant dangling from it.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Stanton and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.