Texans’ Brevin Jordan gallops for 76-yard touchdown vs. Browns

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns were going blow for blow in the first half of their wild-card playoff game Saturday evening, and tight end Brevin Jordan made a standout play.

The Texans were hoping to respond after the Browns started the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Kareem Hunt to take a 14-10 lead.

On the next play from scrimmage, C.J. Stroud threw a short pass to his right to Jordan. The tight end made a move and turned on the jets, galloping for a 76-yard touchdown to put Houston back on top with 12 minutes to go in the half.

Jordan was a fifth-round pick of the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Miami. In his third season in Houston, he caught 17 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He scored against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans this season.

It was Jordan’s lone catch of the game against the Browns before the half.

Houston had a 24-14 lead at the break. Stroud was 11-for-16 for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He threw his other touchdown passes to Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz.

Collins had four catches for 86 yards and a score.

Houston was looking for its first playoff win since the 2019 season. The Browns haven’t won a playoff game since the 2020 season.