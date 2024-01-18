Texas coach Rodney Terry shouts at UCF players over ‘horns down’ gesture: ‘Don’t do that s—‘

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry shouted at UCF Knights players in the handshake line as they performed the “horns down” gesture after their win on Wednesday night.

UCF came back from 15 points down to win 77-71. The broadcast cameras followed Terry and the players handshaking after the whistle blew. Then, Terry blew up at Knights players for their gesture.

“That’s classless. Don’t do that s—,” Terry was heard telling Knights players.

Terry explained in the postgame press conference he was a “big believer” in winning the right way.

“You don’t go through the handshake line, or prior to getting to the handshake line, and have about six or seven guys putting the horns down. We don’t do that,” he said, via the New York Post.

“When you do those kind of things it looks very classless and it also looks like you were just hoping to win. We never go into games trying to hope to win. We go into games expecting to win, so we don’t act like that. We expect to win. We don’t jump up and down, act like we won a national championship. We sure don’t step on anyone’s home court deal and act crazy and try to show them up in any way. We don’t do that.”

The Knights finishing the game on a 24-9 run probably did not help matters either.

UCF’s Jaylin Sellers had 24 points and Shemarri Allen added 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. The Knights improved to 11-5 on the season and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas has lost three of its last four games and dropped to 12-5 on the year and 1-3 in Big 12 play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.