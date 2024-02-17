The FBI has a treasure trove of evidence against the Bidens: Stuart Kaplan

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan discusses the DOJ charging an ex-FBI informant with making a false statement after he alleged President Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’
