The Justice Department is still legally protecting Biden: Kaylee McGhee White

GOP strategist Mehek Cooke, Washington Examiner’s Kaylee McGhee White and Media Research Center TV’s Stephanie Hamill discuss President Biden blaming his staff for moving classified documents on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
