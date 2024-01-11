The Rock vows to ‘do things that have never been done before in WWE’ as potential Roman Reigns match looms

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vowed to “do things that have never been done before in WWE” as he posted a video recapping his return to the pro wrestling company earlier this month.

The Rock appeared on “Monday Night Raw’s” Day 1 event at the beginning of the year. He confronted a returning Jinder Mahal, laid the smackdown and then put together the first inkling of a possible match with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On Wednesday, he put together a video recapping the night.

“These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS,” he captioned the video.

“And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in @wwe. … We go all out. And all in.”

In the video, The Rock again teased a match with Reigns.

“And on top of that, what made this whole thing unforgettable was … what I said at the end. I’ll leave it at that.”

Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline faction and has proclaimed himself the head of the table when it comes to the long line of Samoan professional wrestlers. He has held the WWE title for more than 1,220 days.

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, is a member of the Anoa’i family. The Anoa’i family has been in professional wrestling for generations. Both Reigns and Rock are both members of the same family tree.

It is unclear when the match will take place, but all signs are pointing to Elimination Chamber.

The build-up is certainly going to be exciting to watch.

