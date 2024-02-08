‘Your World’ panelists Tom Dupree and John Yoo discuss the Supreme Court hearing arguments in the Colorado Trump ballot ban case and special counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Recent Posts
- Arch Manning to sit behind Quinn Ewers for second straight season as Steve Sarkisian names starter
- Brittany Mahomes named 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- Loose kangaroo found exploring Florida apartment complex: ‘There’s a kangaroo in my apartment’
- The Supreme Court seems to have already decided that Colorado’s going to lose: John Yoo
- Republicans slam Biden as ‘unfit’ for office after classified docs report, as Democrats say he’s cleared