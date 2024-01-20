The US ‘must send a clear message’ to Iran: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Fox News contributor retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg joins ‘Fox News Live’ calls for the U.S. to take out Iran Revolutionary Guard officials in response to the continuing missile attacks against U.S. troops.
