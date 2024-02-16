Substack columnist Michael Shellenberger discusses a report that claims the CIA knew Russia favored Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’
Recent Posts
- Ancient man migrated to Denmark before being clubbed to death, new research finds
- Alina Habba: We need to wake up and step up
- Fani Willis and Nathan Wade are ‘clearly hurting’ their case: Jonathan Turley
- Utah school board member who questioned a student’s gender censured by lawmakers
- These are two separate intelligence scandals: Michael Shellenberger