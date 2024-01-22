Tim Scott, potential Trump VP, engaged to girlfriend after proposing in South Carolina

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is engaged to marry his girlfriend Mindy Noce after proposing to her in Kiawah Island, South Carolina Saturday evening.

Scott, 58, confirmed his engagement during an appearance on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy. Scott called his engagement the second most important decision behind becoming a Christian.

“Going to the beach and getting on one knee, and asking Mindy to marry me was so much more important than anything else, and I wanted to make sure that that sacred day would not be disturbed by anything political,” Scott told Gowdy, speaking on his discussions with former President Donald Trump for an endorsement.

As a presidential candidate in the 2024 race, Scott introduced Noce during a debate back in November. They reportedly met at church approximately a year ago and bonded over Bible study.

TRUMP ADDRESSES ENTHUSIASTIC NEW HAMPSHIRE VOLUNTEERS, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF ‘DESANCTIMONIOUS’ NICKNAME

Scott’s engagement came after his endorsement of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Scott, who ended his own White House bid in November, became the third former Republican presidential candidate in the past week to endorse the former president for another term.

Later Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped his bid for the White House and endorsed Trump for president.

“We need a president who understands the American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired, we need,” Scott said as the crowd responded: “Donald Trump.”

Scott later told Fox News that “it’s time for us to unite our party so that we make sure that the only target we’re talking about is firing Joe Biden.”

“Our country can’t take four more years. I’m not sure we could take ten more months,” he said. “The best way for us to get rid of Joe Biden as our president is to unite our party now behind Donald Trump.”