Tom Brady offers reminder on how to ‘achieve great things’ before Super Bowl 58: ‘You get one chance to do it’

Tom Brady figured out what it took to execute in the highest of high-pressure situations in the NFL and was rewarded for it with seven Super Bowl championships in 10 appearances in the big game.

Brady never wavered and delivered when the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed it most.

It’s the reason the Hall of Excellence at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas is showcasing his seven rings in its museum.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are attempting to pursue a similar level of greatness or, at the very least, achieve the feeling of holding the Lombardi Trophy. For Mahomes, it would be his third time. For Purdy, it would be his first.

Brady spoke with Fox News Digital after his Super Bowl rings and legendary sportscaster Jim Gray’s signed football from every Super Bowl-winning quarterback were revealed to be featured in the museum.

Brady offered a reminder about what it takes to reach the mountaintop.

“They’re going to have to play well. It’s the biggest stage,” he said. “It’s what you hope for as an athlete. You can see it up here when we open this up and unveil what this museum is. You’re gonna see that, in order to achieve great things, you gotta have great performance. And that comes down to doing it in the moment.

“And the different part about sports is you don’t get second chances. You get one chance to do it. It’s live. You’re under pressure. And you gotta get it done when it matters.”

Brady and the rest of the NFL world descended on Las Vegas in the days leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The city was buzzing all week with anticipation. On Sunday, the anticipation is put to rest when the 49ers and Chiefs battle at Allegiant Stadium.