New York Republican congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip lays out her political campaign strategy to replace George Santos in New York’s special election on ‘Fox News Live.’
Recent Posts
- Tony Romo insists Taylor Swift wife comments are a joke: ‘Not everyone gets it’
- Tech security to-do: Lock down your smart stuff
- Mayorkas ducks responsibility on border crisis, migrant figures: ‘Congress is the only one who can fix this’
- Right back to where we started from
- Trump credits himself for making Taylor Swift ‘so much money,’ claims Biden ‘didn’t do anything for Taylor’