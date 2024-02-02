LISTEN LIVE

Tomi Lahren rips Topeka mayor for inviting migrants to city: ‘Incredibly ridiculous’

by | Feb 2, 2024 | Video

OutKick host Tomi Lahren joins ‘Fox & Friends First’ to weigh in after the mayor of Topeka, Kansas, invited migrants to join the workforce and sounds off on Rep. Ayanna Pressley for accusing Walgreens of being racist.