Tommy DeVito’s agent has ‘no doubt’ client can be Giants’ long-term quarterback: ‘He can win this job’

New York Giants fans can’t seem to get enough of quarterback Tommy DeVito, now affectionately known as “Tommy Cutlets,” but his agent’s appearance on “Monday Night Football” stole the show even more.

Sean Stellato was dressed to the nines, wearing all black from his fedora, to his three-piece suit, all the way to the shiny shoes on the Giants’ sideline right next to DeVito pre-game.

And he was standing right next to DeVito’s father, as they watched client and son lead a game-winning drive over the Packers to secure the Giants’ third win in a row.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stellato was on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams on Tuesday morning to discuss the legend that DeVito has cultivated in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the past several weeks since the Giants have been riding with him at starting quarterback.

Those two words — starting quarterback — is something Stellato thinks can be attached to DeVito one day.

“Yeah, my dream is for him to be the starting quarterback and get a long-term deal with the New York Giants,” Stellato said to Adams. “I have no doubt he can win this job.”

FROM OUTKICK: BRIAN DABOLL RIGHTFULLY CUTS OFF REPORTER ASKING A TOM BRADY – TOMMY DEVITO QUESTION FOLLOWING GIANTS’ WIN OVER PACKERS

Stellato added: “He’s won the locker room. The coaches believe in him, the faith of the fans. They think he’s the second coming of The Sopranos back 20-something years ago.”

While DeVito has certainly earned the role as the team’s starting quarterback, especially after his performance on Monday night where he threw for 158 yards with a touchdown, while rushing for 71 yards on 10 carries, there’s one problem to Stellato’s dream.

Daniel Jones, who is out the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, is the team’s franchise quarterback right now after giving him a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.

But Stellato wants DeVito to strive for greatness, no matter what the depth chart might say.

“Just in terms of that aura and passion and that blue-collar, underdog approach — he relates to that fan base. So I think he can win that job, I have no doubt about it,” he explained. “Daniel Jones is a hell of a quarterback, too. So gotta just continue to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time. But I know he’s ready for any challenge that’s going to come his way. He’s prepared his entire life.”

And in case you might be wondering, Stellato looking like a mob boss at MetLife Stadium wasn’t a gimmick to play up DeVito’s Italian heritage even more.

Stellato discussed his Italian roots, mentioning that he will be inducted into the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in Chicago on Friday.

“Family is the backbone of everything,” he told Adams. “That’s something my dad preached at a young age. That’s something Mr. DeVito preached. Look, it’s a shining moment. You spend your entire life grinding, working, especially in a very competitive industry. And Italians are very passionate — we talk with our hands, we hug, we kiss. Those things are very organic, and I share those same values with the DeVito’s.

“It’s that old school passion and love for each other. Last night, it was exciting to just see the young man’s hard work on the biggest stage.”

Even though veteran Tyrod Taylor is back from his rib injury, head coach Brian Daboll stuck with DeVito as his starting quarterback. Monday night proved why, as the 24-22 victory leaves the Giants just one game out of playoff contention.

So, the hand gestures and chicken cutlets will continue to pour over MetLife Stadium and this Giants team because it’s not only been a fun ride to watch a practice squad quarterback rip off this many wins, but it’s also been something the entire locker room has rallied around.

Whether that will be something in the future is unknown, but Stellato has a feeling it could be as long as DeVito believes it.

“We’re very blessed to be in the moment right now, but we know we’ve got to continue to evolve. He’s got to continue to play at a high level, which I have no doubt he will,” Stellato said.