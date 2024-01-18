Trail Blazers star misses game after being trapped in neighborhood due to icy roads

The Portland Trail Blazers were without one of their star players on Wednesday night, but not because of an injury.

Snowstorms have kept employees stuck at home throughout the United States. In fact, Buffalo, New York, had travel bans combined with several feet of snow that resulted in the postponement of an NFL playoff game and a Buffalo Sabres game.

On the other side of the country, crummy weather has left roads icy in the Portland, Oregon, area, including the roads in Deandre Ayton’s neighborhood.

So, like many normal people, Ayton was unable to get to work on Wednesday. Thus, he missed the game.

Ayton had missed the previous 11 games with an injury. Head coach Chauncey Billups said Ayton was all good to go for Wednesday, had he been able to get to the arena.

Billups, per NBA.com, said Ayton “tried to combat the sheet of ice leading out of his neighborhood,” and the team event sent people to help, but nothing worked.

Ayton had been dealing with a right knee issue.

Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018 by the Phoenix Suns, where he spent his first five seasons. He inked an extension with the club prior to the 2022-23 season, but tensions grew, and he was shipped to Portland as part of the blockbuster, three-team deal that sent Damian Lillard from the Pacific Northwest to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Born in the Bahamas, Ayton is averaging 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds in his career – this season’s 13.1 points per contest are a career-low.

