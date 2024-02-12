Travis Kelce melts down on Chiefs sideline during Super Bowl LVIII, nearly knocks Andy Reid off his feet

Travis Kelce had a quiet first half in Super Bowl LVIII. The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end had one catch for just one yard at the midway point of the second quarter.

Kelce appeared to take issue with being on the sideline after a key offensive play early in the second period. Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman with just over 13 minutes remaining before the half.

Kelce was then pulled from the game on the next play, much to his displeasure. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the next play, which seemed to trigger an emotional response from Kelce.

He began screaming and eventually bumped into Andy Reid. The contact from Kelce caused the Chiefs head coach to stumble, but he was able to regain his balance and remain upright.

Kelce appeared to be demanding that Reid keep him in the game.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson also reported that Kelce slammed his helmet out of frustration when he initially went to the Kansas City sideline.

Chiefs reserve running back Jerick McKinnon intervened and pulled Kelce away.

Aside from the 52-yard pass from Mahomes to Hardman, the Chiefs offense largely struggled in the first half. Mahomes finished the first two quarters of play with 123 passing yards and took a pair of sacks.

The Chiefs entered the locker room trailing 10-3.