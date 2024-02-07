Travis Kelce predicts Jason Kelce will play for Eagles in 2024: ‘He’s got some football left in him’

Jason Kelce continues to contemplate his NFL future, but his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, doesn’t think Jason’s ready to retire.

It was reported the elder Kelce would be calling it quits following the Eagles’ disappointing playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he quickly squashed that rumor on the “New Heights” podcast, saying he’s going to take time to think about what to do next.

When asked at Super Bowl Media Day if he believes his brother will be playing in the Eagles’ Week 1 opener in São Paulo, Brazil, Travis gave a quick answer.

“I think so. I don’t know. I’m not a betting man, but I think he’s got some football left in him,” Travis said.

Travis was asked the odds Jason would strap on his pads again next season, but he took a step back by saying, “I’m going to leave that up to him.”

The brothers are close. Travis could know which way Jason’s leaning with the big decision.

The Eagles aren’t going to rush Jason, their veteran center who many believe is a Hall of Famer. He’s considered retirement the last few seasons.

Jason has looked as agile as ever at center for the Eagles, continuing to provide leadership on one of the best units in the NFL.

Scouts, analysts and fans have seen the way the 13-year veteran can pull off the line and get to the next level with speed and strength.

In the meantime, Jason will continue supporting Travis at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Jason was shirtless in freezing Buffalo for the Chiefs’ divisional round victory over the Bills and was on hand for the Chiefs’ AFC championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens.