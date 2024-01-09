Trevor Bauer offers advice to aspiring athletes after settling legal dispute

Trevor Bauer has made clear his intentions of getting back onto a Major League Baseball team this year as his legal dispute with a woman who accused him of sexual assault came to an end.

As he opens up more about his experience and situation in the courtroom, Bauer appeared on OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” on Monday and was asked whether he had advice for aspiring professional athletes.

“I think limiting your downside risk is very important. Something I didn’t do,” he said. “I looked only at, ‘OK, how do I get better at baseball? How do I get better on the field? The better I get, the more opportunity I get. The bigger I get, the more money I could make.’ That’s more where my focus was, 100%.

“What you don’t realize when you’re young is if you don’t take care of the parts of your life outside on-field stuff, that can dramatically impact your abilities on the field. In a way as simple as taking care of what you eat. That’s very well known by athletes, they pay attention to that.

“But taking care of personal relationships, family relationships, taking care of the people that you talk to, friends – there’s all sorts of pitfalls that can be largely avoided if you’re paying attention to those areas of your life with the same level of attention you pay to on-field stuff.”

Bauer explained he did not hold any resentment toward the media or anyone over the criticism he received as he dealt with the accusations, but at this point, he is looking to get back to baseball.