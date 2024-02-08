Trump ballot removal case: What to expect from historic Supreme Court oral arguments

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy, Fox News legal analyst Kerri Kupec Urbahn, GWU Law professor Jonathan Turley and ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Shannon Bream weigh in on the Colorado ballot ban case.
Recent Posts
- EU leaders converge in the African nation of Mauritania to address surge in migrant crossings
- Kellyanne Conway blasts efforts to remove Trump from ballot
- More Republicans treating child care as workforce issue, supporting higher spending
- WATCH LIVE: Trump holds press conference after Supreme Court hears Colorado ballot removal case
- Georgia House passes $5B state budget increase for teacher raises, infrastructure