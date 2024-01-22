Fox News host Martha MacCallum interviewed former President Trump following Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pulling out from the 2024 presidential race on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’
Recent Posts
- Haley reveals pitch to DeSantis voters, pledges she’ll ‘absolutely’ move on to South Carolina after NH primary
- Tim Scott, potential Trump VP, engaged to girlfriend after proposing in South Carolina
- Trump gives on-camera reaction to DeSantis suspending campaign
- Animals at Nashville Zoo experience a snow day
- Trump addresses enthusiastic New Hampshire volunteers, announces retirement of ‘DeSanctimonious’ nickname