Fox News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn reacts to an appeals court’s ruling against former President Trump’s immunity claim as he now considers taking the case to the Supreme Court.
Recent Posts
- Florida Supreme Court will decide whether abortion amendment belongs on November ballot
- CBS Sports boss shuts down idea of Trump replacing Biden for Super Bowl pregame interview
- Ukraine says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet suffered debilitating losses since collapse of grain deal
- 12 stranded on Disneyland roller coaster in Hong Kong after sudden stop mid-ride
- Trump immunity claim ruling was ‘a case of first impression’: Kerri Kupec Urbahn