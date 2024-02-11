Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe breaks down the Biden classified documents case, the Trump ballot ban case before the Supreme Court and the rise in Chinese nationals crossing the southern border.
Recent Posts
- Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic criticizes Draymond Green following Warriors’ last-second victory: ‘Didn’t learn anything’
- Americans remember how ‘good’ life was under President Trump: Woody Johnson
- Brittany Mahomes hypes Chiefs star ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- Netanyahu declares ‘victory is within reach’ as Hamas reduced to ‘last remaining bastion’
- Trump legal charges could be significantly impacted by Biden classified docs case: John Ratcliffe