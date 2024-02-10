Trump mocks Haley by asking where her deployed husband is: ‘Where is he? He’s gone’

Former President Donald Trump mocked fellow Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley during a speech Saturday by asking why her husband hasn’t been on the campaign trail — even though he is deployed.

Michael Haley, who serves in the South Carolina Army National Guard, began his year-long deployment to Africa in June. He serves as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Trump was seemingly unaware of his deployment when he started questioning his whereabouts during a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday.

The former president began his rant by calling Haley a “birdbrain.”

“Birdbrain loves mass asylum,” Trump said, prompting laughter from the audience. “There’s nothing nice about her.”

“‘I will never run against President Trump. He’s a great president, the greatest president in my lifetime,'” Trump quoted Haley as saying. “She said, ‘I will never run against him.’”

“Then she comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago…’Sir, I will never run against you.’ She brought her husband.”

The Trump Organization founder then turned his attention to Haley’s spouse.

“Where’s her husband?” Trump questioned. “Where is he? He’s gone. He knew, he knew.”

Haley did not mince words when she shot back at Trump two hours later in a social media post.

“Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” the former South Carolina governor wrote on X.

“Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump and Haley campaigns for comment, but has not heard back.