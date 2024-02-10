Trump takes familiar dig at justice system after Biden documents report: ‘sick’

Former President Trump railed against the “two-tiered system of justice” during his address at the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Penn., Friday, after Special Counsel Richard Hur decided against criminally charging President Biden.
