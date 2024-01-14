Fox News senior national correspondent Kevin Corke and Fox News contributor Ben Domenech discuss the difference in ratings and tone between the town hall and debate on ‘MediaBuzz.’
Recent Posts
- Sen. Sanders on Biden’s support for Israel: ‘Very hard’ for Americans to ‘be excited’ right now
- Organization will be ‘key’ in Iowa caucuses: Ronna McDaniel
- Excitement on the ground for Vivek’s campaign is ‘infectious’: Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy
- Trump’s Fox town hall tops CNN’s Haley-DeSantis debate
- Country megastar Morgan Wallen canceled the Cancel Culture mob