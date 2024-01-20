Two US Navy SEALs still lost at sea following mission: Lucas Tomlinson

FOX News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson provides an update in the US military’s search for two Navy SEALs missing following a mission, the U.S. continuing strikes against the Houthis and on new reported attacks on American troops in Iraq.
