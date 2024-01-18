UN Security Council meeting on North Korea and non-proliferation following missiles, treaty withdrawals

The United Nations has scheduled a meeting of its principal security organ to consult on the growing threat of North Korean aggression and the issue of nuclear weapon development in the nation.

South Korea, the United States and Japan requested the meeting following several weeks of escalation in the East Asian region.

The U.N. Security Council added consultations regarding “non-proliferation” and “DPRK” to its schedule for Thursday, according to the international body’s website.

“DPRK” stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name.

The reclusive East Asian regime has become a recurring subject of international headlines following a series of military escalations and threats of nuclear weapon capabilities.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un announced Tuesday that he ordered the disestablishment of all diplomatic and solidarity initiatives with South Korea, accusing the country of military aggression alongside the U.S.

The U.S., Japan, and South Korea conducted possibly their largest joint naval exercise on Wednesday off Jeju island in response.

Kim has threatened that even the slightest disregard for national boundaries was now grounds for war.

“As the southern border of our country has been clearly drawn, the illegal ‘northern limit line’ and any other boundary can never be tolerated, and if the ROK violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation,” the dictator said.

Last year, the North Korean government inscribed an official policy goal of increasing its nuclear capabilities into the national constitution.

The 14th Supreme People’s Assembly, the unicameral legislative body of the country, made the constitutional change in September 2023.

“The DPRK’s nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything,” Kim Jong Un said during the legislative session. “This is a historic event that provided a powerful political lever for remarkably strengthening the national defense capabilities.”