US carries out additional strike in Yemen, official says

The United States was carrying out an addition strike in Yemen early Saturday, Fox News has learned.

The strike came after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile into international shipping lanes Friday. The strike was launched towards a single target at a radar facility used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The second round of strikes occurred after the United States and Britain carried out a series of airstrikes on military locations belonging to Houthis in Yemen early Friday in response to the militant group’s ongoing attacks on vessels traveling through the Red Sea.

There were attacks on more than a dozen Houthi targets by air, surface, and subsurface platforms. The attacks were carried out with support from Australia, the Netherlands, Bahrain, and Canada. The United Kingdom contributed aircraft.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.